Video of top secret D-Day invasion documents from Normandy landings found in old Ford Escort
A video takes a look at the secret files that were hidden in an old car boot. Maps and planning documents detailing top-secret plans were donated to House on the Hill museum, after they were found inside a suitcase inside the Ford Escort.
The documents were hidden for 80 years after the war, and are worth an estimated £3,000. The haul even contained secret off shore photos taken from a mini submarine by British special forces, and was only to be seen by high-ranking officials.
Normandy landings
The documents relate to the allied 'Gold Beach' invasion, part of the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944. One of the documents is addressed to "Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force!" It reads: "You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you."
On display at the D-Day exhibition
It warns: "The task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely." They are on display in the D-Day exhibition at House on the Hill Toy Museum in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex.