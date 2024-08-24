CCTV shows thief approaching his victim moments after he'd stole his Rolex watch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
CCTV shows the moment a thief approached his victim moments after he had stolen his Rolex watch.
In the early hours of January 17, officers were flagged down by the victim - who had been assaulted and had his Rolex watch and Smart Wallet stolen at an unknown address in the Bute Street area of Cardiff.
The victim had walked back towards the underpass of the railway tracks on Bute Street to see if he could locate the persons who had taken his watch. Officers used a CCTV image of the suspect, with Retrospective Facial Recognition Technology, to identify Andreas Lee.
Andreas Lee, 41, from Llanrumney, was sentenced to six weeks in prison for theft at Cardiff Crown Court on August 13. Azake Abakar, 32, from Cathays, was also jailed as a result of the investigation - being sentenced to twelve weeks in prison for assault and theft.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.