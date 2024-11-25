Shocking video shows masked e-bike rider with loaded gun tackled by police
Watch the moment (click to play video above) when a police officer recovers a loaded gun from a masked e-bike rider. Neighbourhood officers had spotted the rider acting suspiciously, and approached him.
He rode away, but officers were alerted and PC Matthew More can be seen in the video above tackling the rider, who fell to the ground and was detained.
The footage above also shows the moment PC More found the gun, loaded with three rounds of ammunition, in his backpack.
Antonio Balu, aged 25, was arrested and went on to plead guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition after his arrest, which happened on August 13. Balu, of Bryant Street, Birmingham was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Det Insp Jon Green, from our Major Crime Unit, said: “This is excellent work by the Guardian Taskforce whose actions have taken a deadly weapon off the streets. “Balu claimed he’d just found the bike and the bag, but we pieced together his movements using CCTV to show that he’d left his house on the bike and carrying the bag earlier in the day.
“What started as a routine stop of someone acting suspiciously has resulted in a loaded firearm being taken off the street and the carrier being jailed for five years.” The conviction is part of Operation Target, our ongoing mission to target serious and organised crime across the West Midlands. We’ve got officers working 24/7 to disrupt and arrest those involved in guns, drugs, money laundering and exploitation.
