Heart-stopping moment huge shark circles waters off UK coast
A man was stunned after spotting a massive shark just meters from the UK coast.
Owen Davies managed to take footage of what is thought to be a 2m porbeagle off Aberdovey in Wales on the afternoon of May 4.
The footage shows the animal swimming in circles with the dorsal fin breaching the water surface.
Mr Davies, 67, said he was on his way home after a few days in the area and noticed a crowd of people with their phones out.
He said: "The previous day I’d noticed a lot of huge barrelled jelly fish around there but they don’t normally catch peoples attention. I slowed down as I passed and then I saw a dorsal fin, so I pulled over to have a better look. I’m 67 years of age, born and bred in Aberdovey and have never seen a shark in the river, as kids we used to see the odd porpoise swimming up the estuary but never a shark."
The shark was spotted "four feet" off the old lifeboat slipway in Penhelig, Aberdovey.
The porbeagle shark is a species of mackerel shark that inhabits cold and temperate waters of the North Atlantic and Southern Hemisphere. They grow up to 12 feet long and weigh as much as 600 pounds.
