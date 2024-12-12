Police found 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s body at her home, after her father called police and told them he had killed his daughter - having already fled to Pakistan.

Bodycam footage shows the moment police stormed a plane and arrested 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother - as they’re found guilty of her murder.

On August 10 2023, Sara Sharif’s body was found at the family home in Hammond Road, Woking. Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, had called police and told them that he had killed his daughter and left her at the address. A note in his handwriting was found next to her body in which he also claimed to be responsible for her death.

The call to police was made after Sharif, Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and her uncle Faisal Malik left the UK to fly to Pakistan with five of Sara’s siblings - aged between 1 and 13 years at the time.

On September 13 2023, Sharif, Batool and Malik left Pakistan and returned to the UK. They were arrested on suspicion of Sara’s murder and causing or allowing the death of a child as they disembarked at Gatwick Airport.

Specialist doctors and pathologists who examined Sara’s body found evidence of around 100 separate internal and external injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, multiple broken bones, extensive bruising and scarring. There was also evidence of burns, including one on Sara’s buttocks which had been intentionally inflicted using a domestic iron, and human bite marks.

Many of the injuries that Sara suffered had been inflicted using implements, including a cricket bat, a vacuum, and a metal pole. There was also evidence that Sara had been restrained and her head covered with homemade hoods, made from parcel tape and plastic bags, while some of the injuries were inflicted.

The post-mortem found the cause of Sara’s death to be complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect.

Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of murder on December 11 2024. Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child. They will be sentenced on December 17.