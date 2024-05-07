Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On May 2, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a unit in Kirk Sandall. They executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The total estimated value of the Class B drugs was £150,000. The plants have since been recovered from the premises and destroyed. A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.