This was the dramatic moment police forced a reckless teen off his e-bike after a high-speed chase through

The pursuit began when officers spotted the teenager riding dangerously on Whitegate Drive around 1.30 pm on Sunday, February 9.

Footage from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) shows the rider narrowly avoiding pedestrians as he sped through Stanley Park, cutting across football pitches filled with children.

Police reported multiple “shocking” near-misses during the chase as the teen swerved in and out of traffic and ran red lights, forcing drivers to veer into oncoming traffic.

The continued onto the Promenade where the teenager weaved through pedestrians and cut across tram lines.

An authorised tactical stop on Central Drive, near the junction with Hull Road, finally brought the pursuit to an end.

The 17-year-old appeared at Preston Youth Court last Thursday where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and will remain disqualified until he passes an extended driving test.

He was also referred to the Blackpool Youth Offender Panel for 12 months and his e-bike was confiscated.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have had fatal collisions and serious injuries throughout the county, caused by e-bikes and e-scooters.

“We know that the public want to see more done to tackle antisocial driving in this way. We want to let you know that we understand your concerns and are listening.

“We will continue to target anyone intent on this type of criminality on Lancashire’s roads.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.