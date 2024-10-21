Tenerife: Moment chanting over-tourism protesters surround sunbathers on a Playa de las Américas beach

By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:48 BST
Watch as anti-mass-tourism protesters surround unsuspecting sunbathers on a Playa de las Américas beach in Tenerife - chanting, “This beach is ours”.

Sunbathing tourists were surrounded by thousands of chanting anti-mass-tourism protesters yesterday (October 20).

The protesters marched along a Playa de las Américas beach in Tenerife and chanted, “This beach is ours” - as holidaymakers watched on.

Thousands of protesters joined marches in Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and El Hierro - wanting change in the tourism model for the Canary Islands. According to the Spanish government, at least 8,000 people took part.

A draft law to strengthen the rules on short lets is expected to pass this year - following complaints from Canary Islands locals, priced out of the housing market. New builds will be stopped from entering the short-let market, and property owners who hold a permit will have five years to comply with certain requirements, including giving neighbours the right to object to the permits.

