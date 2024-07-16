I’m a single mum and quit my job to backpack around Asia with my five-year-old - and her school didn't fine me
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A single mum quit her job to backpack around Asia with her five-year-old and says she still has the "freedom" to experience whatever she wants.
Alicia Tunnicliffe, 23, had always loved travelling and would take her daughter, Milani, five, away with her and her parents at every opportunity. But Alicia realised it wasn't too scary to go away just the two of them after a week-long trip to Tunisia in Africa last year.
Alicia thought it would be nice to go away for a longer period of time and decided to quit her job as an estate agent and travel around Asia with her little girl in tow. The pair moved in with Alicia's parents to save up for the trip and flew out to Bangkok in Thailand on June 4.
Alicia pulled Milani out of reception for the remainder of her year but said the school had been really supportive and told her she wouldn't be fined.
Alicia, from Torquay in Devon, said: "I thought the week holidays are nice but wouldn't it be nice if we do something a bit longer. I want to be a teacher and I'm starting college in September. I thought I should probably do it now.
"Some said it's a great idea but you don't have any freedom. I completely disagree. We went to a Love Island beach club the other night. We do something she wants to do one day and something I want to do the next."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.