Footage shows the moment when RAF’s Red Arrows display team flew over Niagra Falls - with a breathtaking view from the cockpit!

Stunning video (click to play above) captured the incredible moment when the Red Arrows flew over Niagra Falls. The footage shows the breathtaking view from the cockpit, as captured by Cpl Phil Dye.

Moment Red Arrows fly over Niagara Falls captured in stunning video | RAF