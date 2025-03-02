Man dubbed Britain's biggest football fanatic holds poetry nights in his antiquarian bookstore
John Westwood has been dubbed Britain’s biggest football fan - and is known for his outrageous antics at matches. But, in the video above (click to play) the die-hard footy fan shows a very different side - revealing he has a huge passion for books and poetry.
When he’s not at matches, John spends his days running an antiquarian bookshop - as seen in the clip above, where he even holds poetry nights.
In an engaging video, the tattooed Pompey super-fan describes himself as being like ‘Jeckyll and Hyde’ - as compares his two big passions - for football and literature.
John, who owns The Petersfield Bookshop, says: “Football’s instantaneous and lasts for 90 minutes. It’s a different kind of passion. Books are a passion of the mind. An enquiring passion, it’s wanting to know [things].”
He adds that he loves everything about books from the dustcovers, to the illustrations - and the fact that everyone can interpret a story in a different way.
