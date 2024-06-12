Mallorca airport flooding: Man stands knee deep in water on runway and rain gushes through duty-free ceiling
Dramatic video shows high flood waters on the runway, as well as leaking ceilings, at Majorca airport.
A man can be seen standing knee deep in water with a plane behind him. Water is also seen seemingly streaming from windows and the ceiling in duty-free.
Flights couldn’t take off and land at Palma de Mallorca Airport on June 11 due to the flooding. There was a reported rainfall of nearly 5cm (2in) per hour.
Aena, the operator of Palma de Mallorca Airport, said: "Palma de Mallorca Airport has temporarily paralysed operations due to the impact of a strong storm, due to the impossibility of operating safely."
