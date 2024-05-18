Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the moment two Rolex robbers unmask in front of a CCTV camera after a violent crime spree.

CCTV showed the two robbers taking off their crash helmets after a two-hour crime spree - meaning officers were able to identify them and put them behind bars. Further footage showed Nizar Msaad, 22 and Shaquille Allen, 26, on a moped using machetes as well as punching, kicking and running over their victims in a two-hour crime spree, where they targeted members of the public for their expensive watches.

Thugs used machete threats to steal expensive watches

Both men had pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and three counts of attempted robbery at an earlier hearing. In the first incident in Audley Street a man was approached by two men on a moped. The victim was knocked to the ground and threatened him with a machete in an attempt to steal his watch. A member of staff from a nearby pub intervened and the two men fled on the moped; the man who was attacked was not injured but left before police arrived.

In fact this victim was never traced, but four other victims came forward and reported being robbed or being subjected to an attempted robbery.

Jailed

Nizar Msaad – 22 (16.11.01) of Dalrymple Close, N14 was sentenced on Friday, 3 May at Wood Green Crown Court to 40 months' imprisonment.

Shaquille Allen - 26 (08.08.97), of no fixed address received 40 months' imprisonment at the same court; his sentencing hearing concluded on Tuesday, 7 May. He was also given an extra 54 months imprisonment for a separate offence.

Detective Constable Mike Bagnall from Operation Venice, said: “These were violent attacks on innocent people in the middle of the street in central London. It was just fortunate that no one was seriously injured during these reckless offences.

