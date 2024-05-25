Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He broke the speed limit, drove through red lights, on the wrong side of the road and the wrong way down one-way streets

A drunk driver who told South Yorkshire Police officers to “f*** off” before speeding away and leading them on a dangerous pursuit has been banned from driving.

Officers carrying out proactive vehicle stops approached a white Ford Transit van in Doncaster city centre at around 5am on March 29, 2024. Following a spate of van thefts in the area, the officers wanted to check the vehicle’s documents, however, when they approached the driver, 32-year-old Jake Horne told them to “f*** off”.

Jake Horne, aged 38, of Church Balk, Doncaster, was arrested after leading South Yorkshire Police officers on a dangerous pursuit.

Horne then led the officers on a dangerous chase, where he went the wrong way down one-way streets, drove on the wrong side of the road, broke the speed limit and drove through red lights.

Eventually, Horne entered a cul-de-sac and with nowhere to go, he was arrested. At the scene, he admitted he had been “drinking ale” and he failed a roadside breath test, blowing 98. The legal limit is 35. Further checks revealed he had no insurance and no licence to drive the Ford Transit van.

Horne, of Church Balk in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, was later charged with driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and dangerous driving. He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, where he was given a 12-month community order, requiring him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activity.