This video More videos

Watch the horrifying moment when a breast cancer charity worker spitefully tells a woman he ‘hopes you get it’, after she closes the door on him.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was filmed on a doorbell camera wishing cancer on the woman after he knocked on her door on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m absolutely shaking with rage,” said the woman, who couldn’t believe her ears when she heard him mutter the obscenity as she closed her door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ring Doorbell footage doesn’t lie

Sharing the footage on Facebook, she said: “Just had a breast cancer charity worker knock on my door. I thought it was my son coming home from school so opened it in a rush with the oven beeping at me. Saw it wasn't him and politely said “I'm not interested thank you” and closed the door.

The man was filmed on a doorbell camera wishing cancer on the woman in Leyland on Wednesday afternoon | Submitted

“I thought I heard him say something when he left, so checked my Ring camera. He did say something. “I HOPE YOU GET IT!”

She said she chased the young man down the street and confronted him, but he denied it. However, the Ring doorbell footage doesn’t lie.

‘He showed no remorse’

“He had the nerve to deny it and showed no remorse and said I was the one who was rude for closing the door in his face. Firstly, I didn't. I quickly said ‘no thank you’ and I have to pull the door with force so it clicks shut. Secondly, how can anyone who works for a breast cancer charity wish breast cancer on you because they deemed you rude?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the footage on Facebook, the woman - whose grandmother died from breast cancer - said she does not want the charity, Breast Cancer Now, to be tarnished by his conduct. | Submitted

Sharing the footage on Facebook, the woman - whose grandmother died from breast cancer - said she does not want the charity, Breast Cancer Now, to be tarnished by his conduct.

In the UK, 56,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and she said she wanted to make the charity and her neighbours aware of his behaviour to prevent him causing any further upset to those affected by the disease.

Breast Cancer Now has since responded to the woman and apologised.

Cancer charity ‘sorry’ to see footage

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are really sorry to see this footage. This is not how we want people who work for our brand to represent us, even if they work for a third-party agency. We are escalating to our teams who look after door-to-door fundraising.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the Lancashire Post, the charity added: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone engaged with by our fundraisers is our top priority, and we take any complaints made extremely seriously.

“The details of this incident fall well below the high standards we expect from our third-party fundraisers, and we would like to offer our sincere apologies to the woman for any distress and upset caused.

“We have worked closely with Appco UK to thoroughly investigate the details of this incident and ensure that the appropriate action was swiftly taken.