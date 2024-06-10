“I spent 30 years building a working miniature railway in my back garden after 80s closure of track in park”
A train buff has spent more than 30 years building a working miniature railway track in his own back garden.
Derek Burwell, 84, created the 272 yard line around the edge of his 40ft (12m) wide garden and travels around the track in eight mini engines he built from hand.
The track is made from timber and aluminium while it has a mixture of electric and battery-powered engines as well as petrol-driven hydraulic ones. Derek, who has spent thousands of pounds on his hobby since 1993, constructs everything from a workshop at the end of his garden where he can spend hours each day building and restoring old engines.
Grandfather-of-two Derek, who lives in Pelsall, Walsall, West Midlands, said he decided to build his own garden track as it had always been a life-long dream of his since falling in love with trains as a child.
He said: "I used to enjoy riding the train in Walsall Arboretum but that closed down due to health and safety issues in the late 80s. So I thought I'd build one myself. Now I can ride my train whenever I like because it's in my back garden.”