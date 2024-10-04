Five wild boars spotted roaming outside a town centre pub - and landlady says punters love them

Five wild boars were filmed 'on a night out' - strolling passed a town centre pub.

Video captured the moment when a group of feral pigs trotted past a town centre pub. The five wild boars were filmed outside The Golden Lion in Cinderford, Glos. - but it is apparently not uncommon in the area.

Landlady Nikki Norman explained that it is 'quite normal' for the animals to roam around town due to its proximity to Forest of Dean - where they are populated. She said: "Costumers love it - they think it is really great."

Five wild boars outside a pub in Cinderford, Gloucestershire.Five wild boars outside a pub in Cinderford, Gloucestershire.
Five wild boars outside a pub in Cinderford, Gloucestershire. | Nikki Norman / SWNS

Britain has a burgeoning boar population in areas such as the Forest of Dean - where one man had his finger bitten off by one. The pigs there have been attacking pets, dog walkers and have even learned when bin day is - so they can come into urban areas and rummage for food.

Boar were hunted to extinction here 700 years ago but became established again in the Forest in the 1990s. Wild boar are stocky, powerful animals covered in bristly hair that can vary from dark brown almost black in colour to gingery brown.

