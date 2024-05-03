Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the dramatic moment firefighters rescued a man from a burning flat.

West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene at around 8.50am on April 30 after fire reached a first floor flat on The Broadway, Handsworth, Birmingham. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a man from the flat, above the fire.

Video footage shows two firefighters aiming a hose at the fire, as smoke billows from the building. Later in the video, a firefighter can be seen saving a man from the flat, and they make their way down a ladder, being held by a colleague, towards the ground. The man had no major injuries.

The fire service posted the video on X to highlight their aim of reaching a fire within five minutes.

Firefighter rescues man from burning flat.