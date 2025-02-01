I’ve had £80k worth of cosmetic procedures reversed since quitting glamour modelling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lucy Kemp decided to reverse £80k of cosmetic procedures and now feels “totally herself”, adding unrealistic beauty standards are “destroying young boys' and girls' mental health”.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ex-Playboy model who had £80,000 worth of fillers dissolved says Chloe Ferry's decision to "correct" her cosmetic surgery is a "breath of fresh air."

Lucy Kemp, 40, started undergoing cosmetic treatments and 'tweakments' at the age of 18, when she had a breast enlargement - going from an A to a B cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after her first boob job, Lucy was scouted for glamour modelling by a photographer for "lads' mags".

Former glamour model Lucy Kemp who has had all her fillers dissolved to go back to a more natural look. | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

During the course of her 16 year career, Lucy says she spent £80,000 on ‘tweakments’ including cheek and lip fillers, veneers and tattooed eyebrows.

But after quitting the industry in 2020, she decided to have all her procedures reversed - spending just £500 for a more natural look with the help of her GP sister.

Lucy says her idols are Pamela Anderson and Elizabeth Hurley - and she wants to "age gracefully" like them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy, a horse trainer, from Bedford, said: "I'm not interested in butterfly lips, or Kardashian make-up. I realise now that these beauty standards are destroying young boys' and girls' mental health. Everyone looks the same - and I don't want that for myself.

"[Chloe's statement] gives me a really good feeling that we can go back to born beauty and start to take a fresh, new, healthy look at ourselves without all the surgery and fillers. Seeing such a positive face, body and mind image being portrayed by such a powerful influencer is a breath of fresh air. She's rewinding to the realistic."

Lucy’s treatments and ‘tweakments’ [non-exhaustive list]

- Four breast augmentations: £4.5k each

- Cheek fillers: £8k

- Lip fillers: £8k

- Hair extensions: £10k (estimated)

- Facelifts: £10k

- Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, or 'vampire facials': Free

- Veneers: £4.5k

- Botox: £10k