Police footage shows the arrest of ex-councillor Darren Brown, who kicked down a bathroom door to continue a knife-attack on his wife.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment an ex-councillor was arrested for attempted murder after stabbing his wife.

On July 10 2023, police received a call that a 34-year-old woman had been stabbed. Firearms officers attended an address in Bridgend and found Corinne Brown with three stab wounds to her back. Darren Brown was still at the scene and was promptly arrested.

Corinne Brown was taken to hospital where it was discovered that she had sustained a punctured lung. She has since made a full recovery.

Custody image of Darren Brown. | South Wales Police

On his arrest, Darren Brown told officers that it was Corinne who had been armed with the knife and that she had caused the injuries to herself. Later, in an interview, he stated that he had taken the knife from her and that the injuries were caused when she lunged towards him.

Corinne told police that Brown had returned home, and an argument ensued. The argument became more heated, with Brown going downstairs, and when an infant child, who was in a room upstairs, began crying, Corinne went to check on them. Brown, in possession of a kitchen knife, went back upstairs and stabbed Corinne in the back as she leant over the cot.

She managed to push past Brown and get into the bathroom and lock the door but shortly afterwards he kicked the door through and continued his assault, trying to stab her in the neck and telling her to stab him and that they would ‘go together’.

Police say that during searches of the address, it became clear that Brown had subjected Corinne to years of controlling behaviour. There were locks on the exterior of every door in the house and evidence that there had been internal CCTV cameras. One camera was hidden under the bedside table in Corinne’s bedroom and left active. Investigations found this camera, which included audio, had recorded the attack on the victim as well as the aftermath.

Darren Brown, 35, from Wildmill, was found guilty of attempted murder and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was also given an indefinite restraining order to protect his victim.