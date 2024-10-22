This video More videos

Meet Luca, a loveable bloodhound who struggled to see because of the droopy skin around his eyes - until he was given a facelift.

Video (click to play above) shows Luca playing outside after a facelift has allowed him to see again. The saggy skin and the weight of his ears forcing the flesh forward caused the lovable pooch to bump into furniture - but all that’s changed since his operation.

Luca is seen, in the clip, running after his ball - but his condition was so bad he was unable to walk straight and couldn’t even see his toys when they were right in front of him. Luca underwent a rhytidectomy facelift to remove the excess skin and to re-position his facial features to prevent future sagging.

Vision was getting worse before 5-hour operation

Veterinary surgeon Lyndsay Moss, who carried out the five-hour operation, at Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Vision animal hospital in Sunderland, said: “Luca’s vision was progressively deteriorating due to the drooping of the facial skin and cataracts. It was a large operation for Luca to go through at his age and a difficult decision for his concerned owners to make to agree to surgery.

“However, now Luca’s had the successful procedure his vision has improved significantly. His temperament has changed for the better, he is much more active and interested in his surroundings.”

Following the surgery earlier this year, Luca is continuing to make a full recovery at home in Northumberland. His relieved owner Sheilah Needham said: “What caused the problem was the skin on the top of his head lost its elasticity and due to the weight of his ears, it pulled the skin forward and Luca couldn't see.

Now Luca can find his toys