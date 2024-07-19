This video More videos

Watch as Jones speeds down residential roads before he is seen running away from the wreckage leaving Demi dying on the roadside.

Demi Mabbitt, 25, was left fatally injured after the crash. She was a passenger in a car driven by Cameron Jones, who crashed his Audi into a garden wall.

He left the scene of the accident and went on the run for three weeks before police got hold of him. He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed /uninsured, failing to stop following a road traffic collision, failing to report a road traffic collision and causing death whilst disqualified from driving. Jones, 30, of Swansea Road, Merthyr Tydfil has now been jailed for 10 years and disqualified from driving for 10 years at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The accident happened in Swansea Road on April 5.

Serious Collision Investigation Officer, Det Sgt Hobrough of South Wales Police, said: “Demi Mabbitt lay dying on the side of the road when Jones callously fled from the scene of the crash without trying to help her. The tragic manner of Demi’s death has shaken the whole community.

“Cameron Jones’ actions on April 5 were appalling and his attempts to escape justice ultimately failed. Today’s sentence will mean that Jones is behind bars and unable to cause further harm.”

After the sentencing, the family of Demi, who was from Aberfan, said: “Today has been another difficult day in the journey of our devastating loss. No sentence will ever be enough to bring justice for the death of our beautiful girl Demi.

“Demi was only 25 years old, she had her whole life ahead of her. She was the kindest, most selfless person you could meet. She had the biggest heart, the most beautiful smile and a laugh more infectious than any.

“Demi was her Mam’s best friend, Dad's two eyes. Younger sister to Gemma Ben and Jordan. Older sister to Callie and Keisha but the boss of them all. Her niece and nephews were spoilt rotten and were her world. Nothing was ever to much trouble for her. Our family is broken.