Dangerous driving: Passenger hurls freezer from van door during high-speed police chase in dramatic video

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:30 BST
Watch as a freezer is thrown from the van into the path of a pursuing police car.

Shocking video shows the moment a passenger hurled a freezer out the back door of a van during a police chase.

On April 8 2024, police say Daniel Symmons, driving a white Citroen van over Llantrisant Common in South Wales, refused to stop and began to brake heavily. Symmons came to a stop before reversing into a police car - causing minor injuries to the officer driving.

As the pursuit continued, Symmons began throwing items out of the van, including a metal spanner and a bottle of liquid which burst open on the pursuing car’s windscreen. The rear doors of the van opened and a passenger in the back of the van pushed a freezer onto the road in front of the police car who managed to narrowly avoid it.

Passenger hurls freezer from van door during police chase in South Wales. | South Wales Police

Symmons stopped and ran from officers, before he was caught and arrested with the assistance of a helicopter.

Daniel Symmons, 31, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, criminal damage, and assaulting an emergency worker at Cardiff Crown court on June 26 2024. Symmons was also banned from driving for 23 months.

