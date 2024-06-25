Couple get engaged during Taylor Swift at Eras concert in Edinburgh
Heartwarming video shows the moment a woman proposes to the love of her life during a Taylor Swift concert during the UK Eras tour - and she says yes!
The joyous moment when a couple got engaged during a Taylor Swift concert was all captured on video by an audience member.
The romantic clip shows a woman dancing during the Edinburgh show, when she turns around and finds the love of her life on one knee.
Audience member, Rachel, filmed the proposal during the Eras concert on June 7. The crowd can also be seen clapping and cheering the couple during their special moment.
