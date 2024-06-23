Car crashes into busy McDonalds restaurant in Doncaster leaving man injured
Dramatic video shows the aftermath of a horror crash, after the white Vauxhall Astra smashed into the busy fast food restaurant. A 37 year old man was badly injured at the scene, and emergency services said his injuries are thought to be life threatening.
Footage shared online shows a man being handcuffed after the South Yorkshire incident and the McDonalds was evacuated ‘as a safety precaution’ on Saturday afternoon (June 22). Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
A spokesperson for McDonalds, said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred at our Thorne Road, Doncaster restaurant. We are supporting the police with their ongoing enquiries and we will be offering support to our people who were working in the restaurant at the time.”
