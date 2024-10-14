Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch bodycam footage of the moment a suspected burglar is found underneath a bed, hiding from police, before asking officers, “What’s up? Am I wanted?”

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bizarre video shows the moment a suspected burglar is found underneath a bed - hiding from police.

The 43-year-old man was wanted by officers who found him at a property in Coalpit Heath in South Gloucestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was suspected of stealing garden machinery, power tools and bicycles from garages and garden sheds.

Suspected burglar found underneath bed - hiding from police. | Avon and Somerset Police / SWNS

Police found the man hiding underneath a bed on October 1 and promptly arrested him. He has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

The arrest was part of a seven day shoplifting and burglary crackdown in the area by Avon and Somerset Police, which began on September 25.