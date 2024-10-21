Blind Date's first ever couple to marry have emotional vow renewal at same church 33 years later
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A couple who became the first to marry after meeting on Blind Date have renewed their wedding vows 33 years on.
Alex and Sue Tatham tied the knot in 1991 in front of millions of viewers after meeting on the classic dating programme hosted by Cilla Black in 1988.
The pair, both 59, renewed their wedding vows back where it all began 33 years ago, almost to the day - St Michael and All Angels Church in Pelsall, Walsall, West Midlands - yesterday (October 20).
The couple now live in Streatham Hill, London, and have two children - Emily and Charlie.
Recalling the moment celebrity matchmaker Cilla brought them together, Alex said: "We kept in touch with Cilla afterwards, particularly when Bobby was alive, they were a lovely couple. She was the number one deal on television at the time with two massive hit shows but she turned up at the wedding in a new hat as just one of the guests.
"It [the vow renewal] was an emotional occasion, a wonderful one because we were one of about 30 couples renewing their vows. It also celebrated the 180th birthday of the parish church where it all happened for us and many people over the years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.