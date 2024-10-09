Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment a man gets caught driving home from court in his Range Rover, moments after getting BANNED from the roads.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the shocking moment when a newly disqualified driver was arrested by police, for driving home from court in his Range Rover. Video (click to play above) shows how Steven Luck told police that he didn’t think the ban started straight away - as he left the court in his car!

Mr Luck, from Darlington, was banned from the roads after being caught three times over the alcohol limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Range Rover driver gets disqualified...and drives home from court | Durham Police

Luck’s Range Rover was involved in a collision in May which he failed to stop for. When he was tracked down shortly afterwards, Steven Luck, was found to be nearly THREE TIMES the drink drive limit. He appeared at court and was disqualified from driving for 28 months and handed fines totalling over £2,500.

He was reported getting into his car outside of court, so Special Constable Howells travelled on blue lights to locate him entering the Darlington area.In light of his new driving ban, Luck was graciously offered a lift (to Darlington Police Station).

Within 30 minutes of leaving court, he was back in police custody and put before another court today, where he was given a further 12-month driving disqualification and an 8-week prison sentence.