Video shows terrifying Apache gunship roaring overhead in low pass over village
Watch as the Apache gunship attack helicopter shocks onlookers as it skims tree tops in low pass.
A fearsome Apache gunship was filmed on a low pass over Grindleford in the Peak District - its trademark stub-wings for missiles on full display.
Watch as deep thudding from its rotors heralds the arrival of the multi-million pound show of military might before it roars overhead.
The British Army bought 50 Boeing-built Apache AH-64Es in 2022. Some are based at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk.
