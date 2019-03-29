Video: Sheffield Steelers players say they take full responsibility for poor season and clear the two coaches of blame

Jordan Owens says there is no one to blame but the players for the below-par league season at Sheffield Steelers.

He said the skaters take full responsibility for the campaign which has seen them struggle to find any lasting consistency.

Paul Thompson quit after 11 matches and Tom Barrasso has not been able to wave a magic wand over results. The league season ends on Sunday at Milton Keynes Lightning and the players know there are no excuses left, before the post-season tournament begins.

"Our team isn't what we expected last Summer, it didn't work out how we wanted to. But that is the nature of the game” said the versatile player, who is expected to go back on the forward line after a spell on defence.

"It is behind us now and what we look forward to now is the play off push. If you do well in the play offs you can kind of salvage the season.

"I think we have always had a good team, we have always had the players in here to do it. It is just a matter of getting the chemistry going and playing to our full potential.

Disappointing year for Steelers. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

"That is something we have struggled with all year, playing up to our full potential and there is no one really to point the finger at except ourselves so that is something we have to take responsibility for as players."

Asked if there was a change of direction when Barrasso took over, Owens replied: "Coaches are so different...but I wouldn't say it was the coaches it was the players not doing what we were supposed to do.

"We needed to - and we have - taken responsibility for that. We have to bring it every day."

Owens said the disappointment at performance levels was felt even more acutely because "as a team we know what we are capable of."

But he said that if the players do what they are being directed to do, they can enjoy a late season flourish.