Worksop bus operator provides additional services for Europe’s largest travelling funfair

Worksop bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, has today announced it will be providing additional bus services for the upcoming Hull Fair, Europe's largest travelling funfair, and one of its oldest.

The special services will enable more people, from across the region, to travel to the popular event, which is located at Walton Street Car Park, next to West Park at the MKM Stadium, running from Friday 10 October to Saturday October 18 October, excluding Sunday.

To accommodate the anticipated increased demand, Stagecoach has unveiled plans for the return of its Shuttle Services 2 and 2F, which will run from Hull Interchange directly to the Fair up to every 7 minutes. Customers travelling into the City Centre on their regular bus services, with a Dayrider, Megarider Group or Return Ticket, will be able to hop on to the shuttle bus for no extra charge.

In addition, there will be special journeys, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, on regular Services 6, 8, 12A and 13, which will run from Kingswood, Bransholme, Bilton Grange and East Hull directly to the Fair, making travel across the City much easier.

Get there by bus

These direct services, plus Service 10A to Sutton Park and Bransholme, will also run from the Fair, between 7.30pm and 11.05pm, to take people home. And even later, until 11.20pm, on Fridays and Saturdays.

The normal £5.50 Adult Day Return ticket will be available on these special services, and, if travelling into the Interchange on a regular bus service, the return ticket can be used to travel on the Shuttle Services 2 and 2F, free of charge, to the Fair.

A Young Persons Day Return ticket, for journeys to the Fair, will be just £4 for 19-year-olds and under; children under-5 will be able to travel for free. Or if travelling with family or friends, a £13 Group Ticket will be available for up to five people travelling together.

For people visiting from outside the city, Stagecoach East Midlands will also be providing Park and Ride services to Anlaby Road, which is close to the Fair’s site, from both the Humber Bridge Car Park and Priory Park and Ride site on the A63. Here, you can park up for free and pay when boarding the bus.

Matt Cranwell

An adult return fare will cost just £5.50, with the option of buying a £4 return ticket for 19-year-olds and under, or a £15 Group Ticket for up to five people travelling together, and under-5’s can go free, making it even easier for families to travel with young children.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Hull Fair always brings a significant number of visitors from across the city and wider region, so we understand the need for convenient travel solutions to this event.

“We would urge visitors to take advantage of the extra dedicated services, which offer affordable and convenient travel options, this will help decrease congestion and provide a stress-free way to travel into the city, allowing everyone the opportunity to savour the delights that the Hull Fair has to offer, which we hope they thoroughly enjoy.”

The additional bus services will run as follows:

Park and Ride Services

From Humber Bridge Car Park - Sat Nav HU13 0LN (Service 22)

Buses will run to Hull Fair up to every 10 or 15 minutes Monday to Friday from 1700 until 2030, and Saturday from 1400 until 2030.

Buses will run back from Hull Fair Monday to Thursday 1730 until 2305, Friday 1730 until 2320 and Saturday 1430 until 2320.

Buses that run from Hull Fair after 1930 will run to both Priory Park and Humber Bridge so you’ll never get the wrong bus!!!

From Priory Park and Ride - Sat Nav HU4 7DY (Service 22)

Buses will run to Hull Fair up to every 10 minutes Monday to Friday from 1600 until 2030, and Saturday from 1300 until 2030.

Buses will run back from Hull Fair Monday to Thursday 1730 until 2305, Friday 1730 until 2320, and Saturday 1430 until 2320.

Buses that run from Hull Fair after 1930 will run to both Priory Park and Humber Bridge so you’ll never get the wrong bus.

Local services to Hull Fair

Catch regular local Stagecoach services to Hull Interchange to connect with the Hull Fair shuttle service.

Services 2 and 2F Hull Fair Shuttle

Will run from Hull Interchange, via Park Street and Anlaby Road to Hull Fair, every 7/8 minutes until 1900, from Bay 4 and Bay 8.

Services 6, 8, 12A and 13 direct journeys to Hull Fair

Will run from Kingswood, Bransholme, Bilton Grange and East Hull on certain journeys between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Look out for the F on the front of the bus.

Local services returning from Hull Fair

Evening buses will run up to every 30 minutes:

Service 2 from Anlaby Road to Boothferry Estate

from Anlaby Road to Boothferry Estate Service 3 from Chanterlands Avenue to Orchard Park

from Chanterlands Avenue to Orchard Park Service 350 from Anlaby Road to barton and Scunthorpe (every 60 mins)

Extra DIRECT buses will run from the fair to Kingswood, Bransholme and East Hull

Buses will run from the fair from the Anlaby Road bus stop near West Park, between 1930 and 2305, with the last bus at 2320 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Service 6 will run from Hull fair to Beverley Road, Kingswood and North Bransholme

will run from Hull fair to Beverley Road, Kingswood and North Bransholme Service 8 will run from Hull fair to Holderness Road, Saltshouse Road, Bellfield Avenue, Spring Cottage and Bransholme.

will run from Hull fair to Holderness Road, Saltshouse Road, Bellfield Avenue, Spring Cottage and Bransholme. Service 10A will run from Hull fair to Stoneferry, Leads Road, Sutton Road, Sutton Park, Bransholme Centre, Bodmin Road and North Bransholme.

will run from Hull fair to Stoneferry, Leads Road, Sutton Road, Sutton Park, Bransholme Centre, Bodmin Road and North Bransholme. Service 12A will run from Hull fair to Holderness Road, Gillshill Road, Sutton Village, Noddle Hill Way, Kingswood

will run from Hull fair to Holderness Road, Gillshill Road, Sutton Village, Noddle Hill Way, Kingswood Service 13 will run from Hull fair to Holderness Road, Southcoates Lane, Preston Road, Greatfield and Bilton Grange.

For more information, please visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/hullfairbusservices.