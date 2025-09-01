Discover the magical landscapes of South Wales from the Oxwich Bay Hotel

With the sun glinting of the wide water of the stunning bay, there’s something almost magical about the Gower Peninsula.

We were in South Wales, at the Oxwich Bay Hotel, which boasts incredible views of the sea and is a very literal stone’s throw from the lovely sandy beach.

Surrounded by the most incredible scenery, the hotel nestles on the Gower Peninsula – the UK’s first designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

And as you wind through high-hedged roads and sleepy villages before the vista of the coastline opens up before you, it’s easy to see why.

The stunning Oxwich bay

The hotel offers a range of accommodation, from the traditional rooms of the 18th century Old Rectory, located in the main hotel building, to the Beach Walk Parc caravans – which are pet and family friendly too, with space for up to eight guests.

We had opted for something a bit different though and were in one of the Secret Garden pods.

Described as somewhere “for adventurous souls who dream of starry nights and waking up to the sound of waves", the pods are accessed through a private doorway and through a maze-like path of greenery that leads to the individual rooms, which are all named after the different trees growing alongside them.

The pods offer en-suite rooms with a pull down bed and a private outdoor area​, idea​l for enjoying a light-night glass of something to a soundtrack of the rolling waves.

The pods are accessed through the Secret Garden path

They may not be the biggest, but they are snug and boast a​ll mod-cons, including wi-fi access and a TV – whilst simultaneously providing a real sense of being away from the stresses and strains of life, somewhere off the beaten track.

The main hotel itself was originally built as the rectory for the on-site (and still operating) church in 1788, and the building has kept its charm and sense of history, with its wooden beams and cosy fireplaces.

As well as a range of different types of accommodation for its guests, the Oxwich Bay Hotel also offers delicious food from its own kitchens which can be enjoyed al fresco in the garden overlooking the beach or in the restaurant, where the stunning views across the bay make every meal more memorable.

Dishes include pan roasted sea bass, served with Mediterranean veg vinaigrette and herb roasted potatoes, clams, chili, garlic and white wine served with linguine or try the traditional Welsh faggots in onion gravy with peas, proper chips or mash.

Oxwich Bay Hotel

Or if you want something a little lighter, the high tea by the sea features delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with jam and Welsh cream and a selection of sweet patisseries.It’s served with free-flowing tea or coffee, with the option to upgrade and enjoy with Prosecco or Champagne.

There’s ample opportunity to walk off your meal through a variety of different landscapes that crowd together, from the sandy beaches and calming woodlands, to cliffs offering panoramic views of the bay.

In addition to the unique accommodation collection and delectable dining experiences available, Oxwich Bay Hotel is an award-winning destination for weddings and events, offering couples the chance to say ‘I do’ with a view against the backdrop of one of the UK’s most scenic beaches.

Whatever your reason for visiting, you’ll come back enchanted by the breath-talking beauty of the landscape, after staying in a hotel which must have one of the most enviable locations in the country

For more information, visit: oxwichbayhotel.co.uk/accommodation/