New features bring benefits to hundreds of thousands of EMA passengers

More changes have been put in place to improve the passenger experience at East Midlands Airport ahead of the spring bank holiday and the busy summer ahead.

The improvements come as latest figures show that 328,000 passengers used the airport just last month, building on the success of the last financial year which saw overall passenger numbers top four million for the first time since the pandemic.

Stylish modern seating has been installed in the departure lounge, along with a tree sculpture which provides customers with charging points. The new-look seating area, providing extra customer seating, is just around the corner from a brand new JD Sports store which has opened in the largest retail unit in the terminal. The smaller unit that JD Sports vacated will be home to The Yard from later this month, a new bar offering more choice as travellers start their holidays.

More than 500 new trolleys are also available for customer use, while revolving front doors into the check-in hall and anti-backtrack doors into the arrivals hall are being replaced and upgraded. New and improved customer wi-fi is scheduled to come on stream across the terminal next month.

New seats are among a number of improvements at EMA

These improvements come on top of the refurbished Castle Rock Bar & Kitchen earlier this year, with its enhanced dining areas and larger bar with extra tills to speed up service, while the toilet facilities nearby have been improved to a high standard. New baby changing facilities, Changing Place toilets and a new prayer room have all also opened in the departure lounge recently.

It’s all part of a £120m investment at EMA over the next five years which has also included upgrades to the runway and taxiways, along with state-of-the-art vital air traffic control equipment. Work has also started on extending the security hall in preparation for the latest scanners to be installed ready for operation next year. In the meantime, existing security arrangements remain in place, meaning most customers will continue to clear security in under 15 minutes.

EMA’s managing director Steve Griffiths said: “We’ve been working hard to get ready for our busiest time of the year, with a wide range of improvements ready for people to enjoy before getting away to their favourite European destinations.

