Major £41m Nottinghamshire road project given Government approval after delay

Major £41m Nottinghamshire road project given Government approval

A major £41m project to improve five junctions across two roads in Nottinghamshire has been given approval by the Government after a delay.

The final project to improve the junctions on the A6097/A614 corridor was first proposed back in 2019, with councillors having called for the changes for more than 20 years.

But funding for the scheme was placed under review by the Labour Government after the General Election last year.

A visualisation of Ollerton roundabout after the improvements

It had been given planning consent in September 2022, and work was supposed to have started in 2023.

At a Nottinghamshire County Council meeting on Thursday (September 18) council leader Mick Barton said the Department for Transport had given the scheme official approval.

Cllr Barton said: “This approval marks a significant step forward for this county council-led scheme, with the final element of the funding coming off the back of a comprehensive full business case submitted by ourselves to the DfT.

“There is no doubt that these improvements are long-awaited for the people of Nottinghamshire and whether it is motorists, residents or the local economy.”

Cllr Bert Bingham, cabinet member for transport and environment, said there was still a funding gap for the project, but lobbying was taking place to find the money.

Plans include a series of junction improvements between East Bridgford and Ollerton, including at Ollerton roundabout, where the road will be widened to provide two entry lanes to the roundabout to “significantly increase capacity”. Two toucan crossings will also be installed.

Lowdham roundabout will be getting a third lane on the A612 Nottingham Road, while a maintenance scheme and relining will take place at White Post roundabout.

The Warren Hill junction will be simplified, with the addition of an extended merge lane.

On the A6097 Bridgford Street and Kirk Hill junction, two ahead lanes will open in both directions, while separately signalled right-turn lanes to both East Bridgford and Newton villages will be created.

In total, £24.3m in funding will be coming from the Government, as well as £7.5m from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA). The rest will be coming from the county council and developer financial contributions, made under what’s known as a Section 106 agreement.

Costs relating to the scheme have proven controversial, with the previous Conservative administration at the county council having spent £3,145 installing 17 banners to advertise this project.

The banners were put up in February 2024, but were removed due to weather damage and placed into storage.

Reform, which took over the running of the county council after May’s local elections, now says the banners will not be put up again until funding for the A614/A6097 scheme is delivered.

The cost to reinstall the banners was previously estimated at £2,210 and the re-installation was originally booked in for late May.

Conservative county councillor for Muskham and Farnsfield, Bruce Laughton, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had been lobbying for improvements on what he describes as the “main north road through the county” for 22 years.

“I’ve dealt with every single MP lobbying them to be able to get this done,” he said.

“The delay has cost us. It was £27m three years ago, rising to £35m and now £41m.

“I’m highly delighted. It will have a massive impact to the northern mining areas in Nottinghamshire.”

Labour Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, added: “By tackling congestion at key pinch points in Edwinstowe, Lowdham, Ollerton, and Blidworth, we’re not only reducing journey delays and improving bus journeys, we’re also making it quicker and easier for people to get where they need to be.”