Expert reveals seven packing mistakes causing missed flights

Before jetting off on holiday it’s important to be aware of all of the changing rules and regulations. This can vary between airports, as well as by different holiday destinations.

One of the most important, first steps, before you even board your flight, is to make sure you have packed your items correctly, in accordance with the airport guidelines.

With plenty of budget saving Brits predicted to be flying away this Easter, researchers from Haypp, have shared seven common packing mistakes that are causing major delays and missed flights!

Vapes

Vape devices and e-cigarettes should be packed in carry-on luggage only, with a maximum of 20 batteries. Refills and e-liquids must also be kept in hand luggage with a maximum bottle size of 100ml. Both of these items need to be packed in your hand luggage, not in your checked in baggage due to the lithium batteries inside the vape. Airport security can confiscate the items and you might be called back to open and check your luggage.

Foods

Contrary to popular belief, you can bring your own food to the airport! Solid food like sandwiches and snacks are allowed. Some foods that are spreadable like jam or hummus are not allowed as they count towards your liquid allowance, but most other foods are ok. Depending on your destination you may have to eat or discard any uneaten foods before you land due to customs regulations, but if it’s to eat on the plane you’re good to go!

Electrical devices

Any large electrical items, such as laptops or hairdryers, have to be removed from hand luggage and placed in a separate screening tray. However, if you’re flying to the USA, you must also make sure that any electrical devices are charged and can be switched on upon request.

Frozen breast milk

The rules on food and liquids differ when it comes to baby food and milk. You can carry breast milk in hand luggage, even if you’re not travelling with a baby. However, you can’t carry frozen breast milk in hand luggage at all. Instead, you can either pack the frozen breast milk in hold luggage or bring cooling gel packs to keep the milk cold for the flight.

Cigarette lighter

Cigarette lighters are allowed but you can only take one per person. Any lighter should be put inside a clear liquid bag and kept inside the bag for the duration of the flight. Lighters are not allowed inside hold luggage.

Hair dye

While many people will plan to get their hair done before a holiday, some brits might want an extremely fresh colour as soon as they land. However, hair dye is in fact banned from aircraft as it contains dangerous chemicals - so make sure to get those salon appointments early!

Liquids

A number of UK airports now allow electronic items and liquids up to two litres, so there should be no more fumbling at the security line. But be sure to double check the rules at each airport before packing your bags. Milk or water is also allowed through security at all airports if you’re travelling with children under three, so there’s no need to worry about feeding youngsters mid-flight.