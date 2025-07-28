Discounted group bus travel? It’s back!

Discounted group bus tickets are back in Nottinghamshire.

The school holidays can only mean one thing – discounted group bus tickets across the city and county are back!

From Wednesday 30 July, passengers can once again enjoy up to a third off group bus travel in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire with selected group tickets.

The discount is thanks to the Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP) – a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council, and local bus operators.

Operators with tickets included in the scheme include CT4N, Nottingham City Transport, Stagecoach East Midlands and trentbarton.

Whether it’s visiting Holme Pierrepont Country Park, Wollaton Hall, Attenborough Nature Reserve, or travelling around Worksop, Newark, Mansfield or Retford town centres, there’s plenty of places to explore with a discounted group ticket.

The scheme also means that those heading to events including The Hundred at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, the return of the football season at Notts County, Nottingham Forest and Mansfield Town, or the final of the Archery GB National Tour at Wollaton Hall can get there by bus for less.

A full list of tickets included and their discounts can be found on the Nottinghamshire County Council website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts/travelling-by-bus/group-bus-ticket-discounts

Passengers are advised to check with their operators for ticket terms and conditions.

The discounts will run until Sunday 31 August.

Derek Higton, Executive Director for Place at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This is now the second summer that we have offered the group bus ticket discount scheme to passengers across the city and county, and we’re pleased once again to be making summer bus travel cheaper.

“With four weeks of school holidays ahead, we know that many families will be planning days out across Nottinghamshire, so there’s never been a better time to travel by bus.”

Anthony Carver-Smith, Head of Marketing and Projects at Nottingham City Transport, said: “We’re delighted to be working with other local bus operators and Nottinghamshire County Council to once again reduce the price of group travel during the school holidays. With so much happening over the summer, Grouprider at £6 on NCT buses is great value for families.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “With discounts on group tickets in our towns across Nottinghamshire, using the bus is a great value way for families and young people to get around over the half term and into the winter.

“We have a network of bus services running in Mansfield, Worksop, Retford, and Newark, which means it's easy to visit people and places during the school and college holidays. Using the bus is safe, easy and environmentally friendly, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.”