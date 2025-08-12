Clumber Park announces new bus service trial

Working in partnership with Stagecoach East Midlands and Nottinghamshire County Council, Clumber Park is delighted to announce they will be trialling a bus service into the park this August.

The direct bus service will run every day from Sunday 17 August – Saturday 30 August. The bus, CP1, will leave from Bay A at Worksop bus station at 9.35am, arriving at the park’s main visitor facilities at 10.00. The return service will leave Clumber at 14.00, arriving back at the bus station at 14.25.

The ticket price will be £3 per person which includes free admission into the park. For under 5s and National Trust members it will be free. Normal adult admission to Clumber Park is £6, £3 for children (5-17) and under 5s and NT members go free. Tickets should be purchased on the bus.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Clumber Park to give our customers access to one of the most beautiful parts of our region. There are many benefits from spending time in nature - boosting both mental and physical health, and just because it is great fun! So, we hope that even more of our customers will want to take up this opportunity."

Bus CP1, ready to bring visitors into the park.

Rob Holder, General Manager of Clumber Park explains, “As a conservation charity, we’re excited to offer visitors a sustainable travel option and make the park accessible to those without a car. It’s a fantastic time to visit with so much on offer including Summer of Play, our biggest event of the year, and over 3,800 acres of parkland to explore. If the trial proves to be a success, the team hopes to provide a similar service over the festive period. Ultimately, our dream is to have a regular bus service into the park.”

Find out more about Clumber Park at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumberpark