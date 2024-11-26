Cathay Pacific | Cathay Pacific

From November 27 to December 3, travellers can enjoy savings on flights to destinations across Asia, Australia and New Zealand

Award-winning airline Cathay Pacific is celebrating Black Friday with a series of exclusive deals. From November 27th to December 3rd, customers can enjoy up to 15% off selected flights, including Business Class.

The airline is also giving away a share of £18,000 in Uber vouchers – customers who book on cathaypacific.com during this period can claim a £30 voucher and enjoy a seamless trip to and from the airport until December 31.

These limited-time offers include taxes and surcharges, and cover a range of exciting destinations across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and more.

Solo travellers can enjoy up to 8% off Business Class, 5% off Premium Economy, and 12% off Economy fare using discount code UKBF24SOLO.

For groups of 2-9, the savings soar even higher with up to 10% off Business Class, 7% off Premium Economy, and 15% off Economy fares using discount code UKBF24MORE.

Among the destinations are Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Kuala Lumpur, Phnom Penh and Bali in south-east Asia, and the east Asian cities of Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Fukuoka and Seoul. In the south-west Pacific it serves Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Cairns and Auckland.