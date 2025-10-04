Quirky and quaint: Aldwark Manor left a lasting impression on Julie

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A stay at Aldwark Manor offers golf, style and plenty of personality, from bold interiors to playful touches and a lively course - travel writer Julie Bayley has been for a short break

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re drawn to the quirky side of life, you’ll love Aldwark Manor. From the moment you sweep up the long driveway and into the beautiful grounds, it’s clear your stay is going to be a little different.

Lakes with fountains and waterfalls, the striking manor house itself, even a vintage double-decker bus, all make for memorable first impressions. Inside and out, playful design touches add to the charm: brass hands for door handles; bold wall art; exotic, feathery lampshades and even topiary with a sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tucked away in North Yorkshire’s Vale of York, the estate spans 200 acres of parkland, bordered by the River Ure.

Quirky little touches set Aldwark Manor apart

Significant investment has gone into the property, with more to come as the spa undergoes a major refurbishment. While we were greeted by scaffolding and the odd digger, it was all neatly contained – and the view from our third-floor room more than made up for it.

The bedroom itself was stylish and welcoming, with thoughtful touches like Molton Brown toiletries and cute bottles of fresh milk. Ten out of ten for the comfort of the bed and the powerful shower.

We dined at Elements, where the food was both well-cooked and beautifully presented. The restaurant’s outlook is lovely, and even if you’re seated away from the windows, nature is brought inside thanks to a dramatic centrepiece: a towering, artificial tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food at Elements was top-notch

Golfers will particularly enjoy the back nine of the hotel's 18-hole course, where holes weave through mature woodland and across water features, including the River Ure itself on the 14th - a drive not for the faint-hearted!

It's a Par 70 course, measuring 5,922 yards from the white tees and has benefitted recently from a major redesign: nine holes have been significantly changed, new water hazards added, drainage improved, bunkers updated, plus enhancements like a new putting green and more electric buggies.

Sleeping off a round of golf is a pleasure in the comfortable bedrooms

The course offers a good challenge, especially the last few holes, where a lot of water and many bunkers come into play. It's a touch scruffy in places but still great fun and the golf team couldn’t have been more accommodating.

Aldwark Manor manages to balance elegance with character. The bar and lounges feel inviting, the bedrooms impress, and everywhere you turn there’s a spark of personality. It's perfect for a weekend break and definitely worth taking your golf clubs.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John