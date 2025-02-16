Young Worksop Town side seal solid victory

Dan Gillatt

Worksop Town reserves made light work of AFC Phoenix in the Central Midlands Premier North Division with a 4-1 win.

Missing a couple of players due to the half term holidays, Worksop, nevertheless started brightly with wingers Tyrese Bailey-Green and Rosti Yaremenko showing up well. Harry Roddis fired a free kick into the defensive wall and then on 19 minutes Shane Carver opened the scoring for Worksop firing in a through ball from Jamie Purkiss.

An effort from Bailey-Green was then saved by the visiting keeper, and the same player went on to have another 6 or 7 attempts on goal in a dazzling start. With the visitor’s goal almost under siege, Carver added a second goal after 39 minutes, being put through by Ethan Slater. After another effort flew over the bar from close range, Tyrese Bailey-Green scored a deserved goal right on 45 minutes with Yaremenko claiming the “assist”..

The second half was less than a minute old when Oscar Clarke was forced off with a ham string injury, Noah Kilcoyne coming on in his place. At this point, Phoenix were coming much more into the game, a combination no doubt of a few “choice” words in their dressing room at half-time and a sense of “job done” coming a little too early from the home players..

Bradshaw after scoring 4th goal

Worksop made a double substitution on 65 minutes, Josh Sinclair and new signing Joaquim Villarosa coming on for Joe Storey and Rosti Yaremenko. With the game slowing Ethan Slater had a free kick charged down and then on 79 minutes a further double substitution was made by the home side. Jamie Mudd and Kirk Bradshaw entering the fray in place of Carver and Bailey-Green .

At first this failed to “pep up” the home side as AFC Phoenix pulled a goal back on 80 minutes, Jayden Wawrosz finding the net. This did seem to spark some home activity and Jamie Purkiss put Kirk Bradshaw thtough to score his third goal of the season.

There was still time before the final whistle for Josh Sinclair to go close and the 4-1 win moves the team up to 7th in the League table, level on points with 6th place Blidworth.

Worksop Reserves now have an away match at table topping Dinnington Town next Saturday before hosting Ollerton Town on Saturday 1st March.