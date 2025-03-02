Young Worksop Town side ease past Ollerton

Managers Julian Watts and Steve Fletcher look pleased

Worksop Town Reserves eased past Ollerton Town with a comfortable 4-1.

Missing Max Eastwood and Oscar Clarke, both out injured, Worksop’s substitutes were all youngsters, three of whom were newcomers.

After a scrappy start, Ollerton took the lead after just 9 minutes, Harvey LIMB forcing the ball home past the flailing home ‘keeper. This kick started the home side into exerting some pressure of their own, first the visiting goalkeeper was forced to clear the ball over the bar, and then a long kick out from his opposite number Rodzos, was put over the bar by Carver.

This was followed by a goal attempt by Slater and then Gillatt had a shot saved. Carver then held on to the ball too long before shooting. Bailey-Green then forced a corner from which Purkiss shot over the bar. The equalizer finally came after 45+2 minutes, Dan Gillatt placing the ball in the top right hand corner of the net from an assist by Slater.

The second half was only 5 minutes old when Worksop took the lead. Dan Gillatt crossed and Liam Betts steered a looping header over the Ollerton custodian. On 55 minutes Ollie Ellery and newcomer Conor Gordons came on to replace Carver and Storey. Shortly after this, Ollerton put an effort just past the goalpost.

On the 67 minute mark Ollie Knott and Jack Watts replaced Roddis and Purkiss as the game became a bit more one sided in Worksop’s favour. The final Substitute, newcomer George Jenkinson replaced Sinclair on the 76 minute mark. This signalled an assault on the Ollerton goal.

Firstly a Bailey-Green shot was diverted for a corner which came to nought and then the same player forced another corner on the left. On the 82 minute mark, Tyrese Bailey-Green scored Worksop’s third goal from an assist by Jenkinson. Gordons then had a shot saved before George Jenkinson scored the 4th goal on his debut, as the visiting ‘keeper misjudged the situation. This final goal came in the 90th minute.

Remembering that Worksop had reached half-time with the score level at 1-1, and then put no less than five teenagers on, before running out 4-1 winners, the management’s faith in the developing youth certainly seems to be well placed .

Worksop Reserves now have to wait until their next match which is on Saturday 22nd March when Elite AFC who are based at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium in Cudworth will be the visitors to Sandy Lane.