Young Tigers win 3-2

MATCH REPORT: WORKSOP TOWN RES 3 STAVELEY MW RES 2. Central Midlands Premier North Division Tuesday, August 19th 2025, at Sandy Lane, Worksop. .7.45pm

This one was a real game of two halves. The home side were clearly out of touch and frustrating their bench with decision making as well as a number of clear errors and they were quite fortunate to reach the break a just one goal down. After receiving “guidance” at half –time they were a different “animal” and went on to win 3-2. The first half primarily saw Staveley on the attack while in odd moments Eastwood had a shot saved, Jenkinson burst through with no final product and a long range shot from Watts was just wide. Rodzos saved a few efforts but it was no great surprise when Miller headed in for Staveley on 27 minutes.

Clearly words were said in the dressing room at half-time as Worksop improved right across the board. Chukwujama was working hard on the left flank while Slater hit a shot just over the bar After Rodzos made yet another save Worksop attacked with venom and Jenkinson headed at the keeper. In the very next attack Worksop were awarded a penalty as a man went down in the melee, which Jenkinson duly converted after 51 minutes

This was followed by some absolutely dire defending by Worksop leaving Rodzos little option but to bring down a Staveley forward. Coates despatched the penalty with glee putting the visitors back in the lead on 55 minutes. This lead was very short lived as Max Eastwood struck a tremendous shot into the far right hand corner of the net just one minute later. Play calmed down a bit, and Rodzos saved a Staveley goal attempt to keep the scores level. After 68 minutes Worksop were awarded another penalty, duly smashed into the net by Eastwood.

On 72 minutes Carver and Sinclair replaced Russell and Jenkinson and both showed up as a Sinclair centre was just missed in the box while Carver was also seeking to get on the goal trail. A further change on 90 minutes saw Barros replace the injured Arrian, but Worksop held on to take the three points and move up to third in the League.

As a postscript the Referee, Andy Wood, complimented both teams on their conduct saying that the match was a pleasure to officiate.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Samir Atrrian, David Chukwujama; Jack Watts: Connor Gordans,: Liam Betts; Ethan Slater; Luke Abdy ; Max Eastwood,: George Jenkinson and Alex Russell.

Subs:- Shane Carver; Josh Sinclair: Yahir Barros and Matt Ireson.

Gate :- 72

© Steve Jarvis 2025