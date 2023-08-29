Young Bulldogs complete epic week

During August, 25 children across the U7, U9 and U11 teams played in the London Junior League Festival at Barnet FC, followed by a visit to the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, where they also enjoyed a pitch-walk and lap of honour around the renowned stadium.

Just a few days later the U10s players played a pre-match festival at Wakefield Trinity RLFC, before the Super League side played Castleford Tigers. The youngsters even got a shout-out on Sky Sports in the process! Club members Barney, Lily and Sarah Abbott also had the privilege of visiting the Sky Sports production van - courtesy of broadcaster, Bill Arthur - even pressing the buttons which relay try decisions from the video referee!

Then, as if that wasn’t enough, our U15s team played a wonderful match against Moorends Marauders at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium, using the changing rooms and full pitch, performing to an appreciative crowd as a curtain raiser to a Championship 1 match.

Bulldogs U10s mix it with the best at Wakefield Trinity

The Bulldogs ran out 28-26 winners in a thrilling game, played in excellent spirits. This team have come a long way on their rugby league journey!

To add to the glory, our girls U13s team also scooped another win in their home game against West Leeds Eagles, to push them up a place in the league. This was a brilliant and well-deserved outcome for the girls who are mixing it with the best teams in the country at their age group.

Club chairperson, Phil Abbott says, ‘We continue to be in awe of the volunteers who make the club such a thriving and happy place to be, for players and their families.

"The season will shortly be coming to an end in mid-October and plans are already well-advanced for the return of the teams in February 2024. This includes the starting of a specific Rugby Tots groups for 4-5 year olds and the evolution of a Masters Rugby League team for Over 35s."