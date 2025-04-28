Worksop youngsters celebrate League Cup success

SJR UNDER 13's

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, plans were put in place to launch a new SJR Worksop U13 Academy team.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first season as the SJR U13 Academy has been a success with the team exceeding all expectations, securing an incredible three trophies including the Bassetlaw Futsal Champions and NDYFL League Cup.

With just one league game remaining, the team is on course to finish 2nd in NDYFL Division 1 '” an incredible achievement for our debut season.

A fantastic effort from everyone involved, and we are already looking forward with excitement to the 2025/26 season!