Worksop travel to Hyde

Worksop Town travel to Hyde United on Saturday as they look to end their 3 game losing streak in the league.

And manager Craig Parry said his players must now dig in deep and work hard to take things around.

"I think we just have to keep learning and we have to keep coming every week and working hard," he said. “We have to work hard and we have to have honest conversations with people.

“Everyone will have a different opinion themselves on the bus, with a long journey home and when they’re sat with their families and their friends, whatever they do, they all have their own opinions.

Vaughan Redford on the ball for the Tigers - Photo by 40/20 Pix

“But the most important thing is my opinion and ensuring that we move on and give us a chance at Hyde.”

Hyde United currently sit in 7th place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, two points off the playoffs and four points of Worksop, with one more game played.

The Tigers (Hyde) were Worksop’s main rivals in the playoffs last season, finishing just three points behind them as the Tigers (Worksop) reached the playoffs.

They are currently under the helm of Nicky Spooner, who has previously played for Bolton, Chester City and American club Charleston Battery.

The 53-year-old took charge of the Tigers (Hyde) in February 2022, when the club were in a relegation battle, and he has since guided them to safety as well as becoming a turning Hyde into a playoff challenging team.

A player to look out for Hyde is captain Jack Redshaw. The striker, who originally came through the Manchester City academy, has scored 11 goals this season.

Redshaw has mainly spent his career in the North-West, playing for clubs such as Morecambe, Blackpool and Salford, and he has settled in at Hyde, making 73 apperances for the Greater Manchester club.

Worksop will be hoping to bounce back from three straight legaue defeats to Hebburn, Morpeth and Workington as they travel to Ewen Fields this Saturday (3PM)