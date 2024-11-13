Worksop Town's Dan Bramall estastic after brace against Whitby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“I thoughts the lads we outstanding tonight, you could see that on the pitch, we had more energy through every player,” said the winger.
“It was good to get on the scoresheet.
"Obviously being a winger and a striker that’s what you’re meant to do, and it was good to get back among the goals and get the three points.
“Being a winger you need to defend as well and do the other side of the game and try to get up and provide the goals.
"It was hard work tracking back and marking their left wing back, but sometimes he got caught out of position and that’s where I got my goals from.”
Bramall netted a crucial goal for Worksop on the stroke of half-time, tapping in Jacob Gratton’s cross from close range just before the whistle blew.
The 26-year-old doubled his total as he tapped home from inside the box from an Aleks Starcenko cross in the 72nd minute.
Bramall now has seven goals this season and has been a crucial part of Craig Parry’s side since arriving in the summer after spending a year in Australia.
Worksop and Bramall will look to make it back-to-back victories for the first time since September as they take on Radcliffe in the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.