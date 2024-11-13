Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Town's Dan Bramall was estastic after scoring a brace in Tuesday night’s 3-0 home victory over Whitby Town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thoughts the lads we outstanding tonight, you could see that on the pitch, we had more energy through every player,” said the winger.

“It was good to get on the scoresheet.

"Obviously being a winger and a striker that’s what you’re meant to do, and it was good to get back among the goals and get the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bramall celebrating after his second goal of the game - Photo by Richard Bierton

“Being a winger you need to defend as well and do the other side of the game and try to get up and provide the goals.

"It was hard work tracking back and marking their left wing back, but sometimes he got caught out of position and that’s where I got my goals from.”

Bramall netted a crucial goal for Worksop on the stroke of half-time, tapping in Jacob Gratton’s cross from close range just before the whistle blew.

The 26-year-old doubled his total as he tapped home from inside the box from an Aleks Starcenko cross in the 72nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramall now has seven goals this season and has been a crucial part of Craig Parry’s side since arriving in the summer after spending a year in Australia.

Worksop and Bramall will look to make it back-to-back victories for the first time since September as they take on Radcliffe in the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.