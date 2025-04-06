Worksop Town youngsters hit seven against Rossington

Worksop Celebrate

Worksop Town reserves cruised to a crushing 7-1 win over Rossington Main in the Central Midlands Premier North Division.

Worksop were without a number of players through injury or unavailability but had enough fire power. The opening stages were cagey from both sides with Worksop struggling for form.

A shot by Max Eastwood was saved, but Rossington were pressing, before a break down the right wing saw a cross from Shane Carver blasted wildly over the bar by Eastwood. They did, however, take the lead on 19 minutes when Alex Russell converted from an assist by Carver. The next effort went over the bar as did a long range effort from Dan Gillett. Max Eastwood then shot straight at the keeper. At this stage Worksop were on top but continually getting caught offside.

An Eastwood free kick was wasted as was another given when the same player was tripped on the edge of the box.. There was some desperate defending by Rossington with their goalkeeper in constant action. In a rare breakaway, Rossington almost equalised, the shot just passing over the crossbar. This fired up the Worksop youngsters and Jamie Mudd hit the underside of the crossbar before Carver put Ollie Ellery through to score on 45 minutes. Before the end of the two added minutes up to half time, Carver laid on a further goal, this time passing to Max Eastwood to make it 3-0 at the break.

The second half opened with Eastwood and Carver having goal bound efforts saved before Rossington pulled a goal back, Toby Hopson converting a free kick. In retaliation Carver shot straight at the goalkeeper while at the other end Rodzos was called into action to save a goal bound Rossington effort. After 55 minutes play Worksop made a triple change, Mudd, Eastwood and Ellery making way for Jamie Purkiss, Valentine Machadu and Josh Sinclair. Just 5 minutes later Joe Storey and Jack Watts replaced Russell and Roddis..

The five “subs” galvanised the home side whilst putting the visitors under even more pressure. Noah Kilcoyne was the first to benefit scoring on 76 minutes. Two minutes later Purkiss was put through to score number five and Noah got a second goal after 85 minutes. With the traffic solely one way at this stage it was no surprise when Josh Sinclair ran through to score the 7th goal with three minutes remaining. .

A good afternoon for the youngsters who now face Staveley MW Reserves away next Wednesday before returning to Sandy Lane for their final home match which will be against Kiveton MW on Tuesday April 15th..