Worksop Town’s young Reserve team were beaten 3-1 at Ollerton Town on Saturday.

The Tigers were without Max Eastwood and Rostic Yaremenko, both with the first XI at Stratford, but were still able to name four substitutes.

The afternoon was hot and sunny and the pitch rock hard and bobbly.

Worksop had youngsters Olivier Rodzos in goal and Josh Sinclair on the wing.

The first half saw considerable endeavour from both teams, though even the home side had difficulty controlling the ball.

A decent crowd numbering 89 paying spectators enjoyed basking in the sun, but the half-time break was reached with the score still at 0-0.

Sinclair tried hard to get away down the wing but was often bundled off the ball.

He will be better for this experience and his willingness to keep going couldn’t be faulted.

Rodzos in goal had also faced some robust play but rose to the occasion well.

The second half saw Ollerton’s new signing Sam Jackson scoring virtually straight from the off, and before too much longer he had made goals for substitutes Topliss and former Worksop player Parnell.

The Worksop dug-out took a deep breath and steadied the ship, introducing Bradshaw for Sinclair, Brennan for Waite, and Clarke for Asad.

This stabilised things and the newcomers began to threaten the Ollerton goal as well as prevent the home side adding to their total.

Bradshaw, as instructed, made a nuisance of himself up front, giving more space for young Kian Brennan to score an 89th minute consolation goal.

The final score of was disappointing for Worksop fans, but they will be impressed with the side’s hard work and willingness to listen to the manager and coaching staff.

Their next match is at home to AFC Bentley on Saturday.

WORKSOP: Olivier Rodzos; Samir Arrian, Ali Mofrad, Harry Roddis, Joe Storey, Liam Betts, Tyrese Bailey-Green, Abdul Assad, Pharrell Waite, Ethan Slater, Josh Sinclair. SUBS: David Chukwujama, Kian Brennan, Kirk Bradshaw, Oscar Clarke.