Worksop Town are aiming to create another FA Cup upset when they host National League North outfit King’s Lynn on Saturday.

The Tigers will hope that they can reach the Fourth Qualifying rRound for the third year in a row, and be one step closer to the competition’s First Round Proper.

Manager Craig Parry is in confident mood ahead of the fixture, and refers to last season's cup journey for his reasoning.

"WWe came across two National League North in the FA Cup sides last year in Blyth Spartans and Boston and beat them both,” he said.

Regan Hutchinson in action in Saturday's 2-1 win at Guiseley - Photo by Richard Bierton

"We know we’re up against a very strong side, but we’re a strong side and we’re at home.

“So we’ll have the fanbase behind us and it’s one we’re looking forward to.

"I’m sure when the draw came out, King’s Lynn were probably thinking that it is not a game that they want to play.

"Don’t get me wrong it’s going to be a very difficult game, but we’re looking forward to the challenge and we’re not going to play them with any fear.

"We will be playing on the front foot and we’ll see where that takes us.”

The Linnets have been in the National League North since the 2022/23 season after being relegated from the National League in the 2021/22 season.

They almost were promoted at the first time of asking, finishing as runners-up in the 2022/23 season, but they lost in the play-offs to eventual winners Kidderminster Harriers.

The Norfolk-based side had a poor campaign by their standards last season, finishing a mere five points above the relegation zone in 18th place.

King’s Lynn have had recent successes in the FA Cup, reaching the First Round Proper in three out of the past four seasons, including getting to the Second Round in the 2020/21 season before getting knocked out by Portsmouth.

Adam Lakeland was appointed as Linnets manager in September 2023, after leading Curzon Ashton since 2021.

Before that he built his reputation with successful spells at Farsley Celtic and Northwich Victoria.

His coaching journey also includes time as assistant manager at Curzon Ashton earlier in his career, and he is looking to bounce back after a disappointing first season at the club.

A player to look out for is the Linnets’ 6ft 4ins striker Gold Omatayo, who returned to the club for his second stint after making 79 appearances and scoring 31 goals between 2021-23.

The Swiss striker has scored three out of the eight goals King’s Lynn have scored so he has already made a good start on his return to the club.