Worksop Town take on play-off rivals Guiseley in big homecoming showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Town return to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium for the first time since New Year’s Day as they host rivals Guiseley in a huge game for the play-off picture on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s shaping up to an entertaining showdown with both teams looking to get three points, which would be huge in the play-off race.

Worksop manager Craig Parry said his side are confident after the 2-2 game at Prescot Cables last weekend in which they had to come from behind before sharing the spoils.

“We can take positives going into the next game,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Leesley on the ball against Prescot Cables - Photo by Richard Bierton

“It’s obviously another big game against a side in the play-offs.

"But it’s a big game that we’re looking forward to and I think the positives we can take from Prescot is that, if we play to our strengths, we’re more than competitive and we can give anyone a game.

“So we have to regroup and go back in this week with a clean slate.

"We’ll work hard and start preparing for Guiseley, which is obviously an important game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask the fans to be the 12th man for us on Saturday and create a difficult atmosphere for any away side.

"We hope it will continue and they get behind to give us that extra push to try to get three points.”

Guiseley found themselves in second position in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, 16 points behind league leaders Macclesfield with two games in hand and six points ahead of fourth-placed Tigers with a game in hand.

In the game at Nethermoor Park between these two teams, Worksop earned a crucial three points with goals from Dan Bramall and Vaughan Redford securing the win on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions' star player is Will Longbottom who has scored 24 goals this season for the club, with 19 of them coming in the league, which puts him in the top three goal scorers in the NPL Premier Division.

Guiseley are under the helm of Mark Bower who is in his second spell at the club, and he will be hoping to guide the Lions back to the National League North.